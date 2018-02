Shaun White Bags Career Third Olympic Gold in Halfpipe



PHOENIX PARK, South Korea Ė US snowboarder Shaun White won his career third Olympic gold medal in the menís halfpipe at the PyeongChang Games on Wednesday, having won gold at 2006ís Turin Games in Italy and 2010ís Vancouver Games in Canada.



White, 31, said that the fourth place that he secured at the Sochi Games in Russia in 2014 was a mere accident and that he is in his best form currently.



White achieved a spectacular win at Phoenix Park, chalking up his best score in the last of the three rounds, and with 97.75 points relegated Japanís Ayuno Hirano to second place (95.25).



Australiaís Scotty James, with 92 points in the first round, bagged bronze.