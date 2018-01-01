 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Mercedes Benz Recalls 20,779 Cars in China over Faulty Seat Belts

BEIJING – Mercedes-Benz China and Beijing Benz Automotive will recall 20,779 vehicles in the country due to defective seat belts, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine reported.

Beijing Benz Automotive will recall a total of 18,893 class C and GLC vehicles manufactured between October 2016-February 2017, the quality control body said, according to China’s official CCTV.

Mercedes-Benz China, for its part, will recall 1,886 imported class S, class C and GLC sports vehicles manufactured between July 2016-December 2016.

Chinese authorities noted that defective seat belts might not work in the event of an accident and pose a safety hazard.

The recall measure will come into effect from March 9 when the car manufacturers will begin replacing defective parts free of charge.
 

