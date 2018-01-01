HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Tottenham Comes Back to Draw 2-2 with Juve



TURIN, Italy – Tottenham Hotspur overcame falling behind 2-0 in the first 10 minutes to draw 2-2 on Tuesday with Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.



Both teams came to the match at Turin’s Juventus Stadium in great form, with the hosts hoping to extend their winning streak to 12 against a Spurs side that has lost only once since November.



Juve, which reached the final in two of the last three years, was seen as having the edge in terms of Champions League experience, though Tottenham could boast of winning its group over holder Real Madrid.



Gonzalo Higuain put Juventus up 1-0 just two minutes after the start, surprising Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a massive volley.



Barely seven minutes later, Ben Davies brought down Juve’s Federico Bernardeschi in the box and Higuain converted from the spot to give the home side a seemingly insurmountable 2-0 advantage.



But Juve eased up as the minutes passed, allowing Spurs back into the match.



While goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was up to the task when Tottenham super-striker Harry Kane got his head to Christian Eriksen’s cross in the 26th minute, the England international connected on his second attempt in the 35th, cutting the deficit to one goal.



Juve got a chance to restore the two-goal margin when the referee pointed to the spot in the final minute of the first half, but Higuain’s shot hit the crossbar.



Lloris also came up with a stop against Bernardeschi just before the hour mark and Eriksen got the equalizer in the 72nd minute, beating Buffon with a direct free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box.



By the end of the contest, the hosts found themselves scrambling to preserve the draw.



For Spurs, the two away goals – against a team that had only conceded once in its previous 16 matches – represent a reward for the character they displayed.



