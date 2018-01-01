HOME | Caribbean

Blaze Devastates One of Haiti’s Largest Markets



PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haitian capital’s historic Marche En Fer, one of the country’s largest markets, has been devastated by a fire, authorities said on Tuesday.



A Haitian culture landmark popular with tourists, the Marche En Fer (Iron Market) hosts hundreds of vendors selling arts and crafts items, food and other wares.



Vendors said that they lost nearly all of their inventory in the blaze, which began Monday night.



President Jovenel Moise took to Twitter to express his sympathy with the merchants.



“I think of all those who have lost their livelihood,” he wrote, adding that police were “working to shed some light on the drama.”



Preliminary reports indicate the fire “was intentional, but it’s too soon to decide,” Port-au-Prince Mayor Youri Chery told reporters.



“We will work with the victims,” he said, regretting that the tragedy coincided with Carnival.



Built in 1889, the Marche En Fer underwent extensive repairs after the 2010 earthquake.



