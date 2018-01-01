HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Delgado, Lenis Join Colombia’s Atletico Nacional



GUARNE, Colombia – Atletico Nacional introduced on Tuesday its latest acquisitions: Argentine Rafael Marcelo Delgado and Colombian Reinaldo Lenis.



“We have great aspirations,” club CEO Victor Marulanda said. “We want to return to the Club World Cup and we call upon the players to help us continue to be a commanding team in Colombian soccer.”



Delgado, 28, is from Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia, where he had played since 2015. Lenis, 25, arrives on loan from Brazil’s Sport Recife.



“I am very happy to be part of this immensely great club,” Delgado said during the presentation. “I will show my professionalism and I will give it my all.”



Lenis became interested in returning to Colombia when he learned that Atletico Nacional was interested in him, but Sport Recife put the brake on those negotiations before eventually agreeing to a loan at the player’s request.



“It’s been a while now that Nacional wanted to count on my services and I also wanted to come,” the midfielder said. “I am very happy to return to Colombia. I will continue giving my all for this team, one of the greatest in the country.”



Nacional currently hold a share of the lead in the Colombian first division.



GUARNE, Colombia – Atletico Nacional introduced on Tuesday its latest acquisitions: Argentine Rafael Marcelo Delgado and Colombian Reinaldo Lenis.“We have great aspirations,” club CEO Victor Marulanda said. “We want to return to the Club World Cup and we call upon the players to help us continue to be a commanding team in Colombian soccer.”Delgado, 28, is from Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia, where he had played since 2015. Lenis, 25, arrives on loan from Brazil’s Sport Recife.“I am very happy to be part of this immensely great club,” Delgado said during the presentation. “I will show my professionalism and I will give it my all.”Lenis became interested in returning to Colombia when he learned that Atletico Nacional was interested in him, but Sport Recife put the brake on those negotiations before eventually agreeing to a loan at the player’s request.“It’s been a while now that Nacional wanted to count on my services and I also wanted to come,” the midfielder said. “I am very happy to return to Colombia. I will continue giving my all for this team, one of the greatest in the country.”Nacional currently hold a share of the lead in the Colombian first division. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

