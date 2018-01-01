 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Delgado, Lenis Join Colombia’s Atletico Nacional

GUARNE, Colombia – Atletico Nacional introduced on Tuesday its latest acquisitions: Argentine Rafael Marcelo Delgado and Colombian Reinaldo Lenis.

“We have great aspirations,” club CEO Victor Marulanda said. “We want to return to the Club World Cup and we call upon the players to help us continue to be a commanding team in Colombian soccer.”

Delgado, 28, is from Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia, where he had played since 2015. Lenis, 25, arrives on loan from Brazil’s Sport Recife.

“I am very happy to be part of this immensely great club,” Delgado said during the presentation. “I will show my professionalism and I will give it my all.”

Lenis became interested in returning to Colombia when he learned that Atletico Nacional was interested in him, but Sport Recife put the brake on those negotiations before eventually agreeing to a loan at the player’s request.

“It’s been a while now that Nacional wanted to count on my services and I also wanted to come,” the midfielder said. “I am very happy to return to Colombia. I will continue giving my all for this team, one of the greatest in the country.”

Nacional currently hold a share of the lead in the Colombian first division.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved