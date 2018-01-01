HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City Looks Bound for Quarterfinals after 4-0 Win over Basel



BASEL, Switzerland – Manchester City lived up to its billing by clobbering Basel 4-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie, making the reverse fixture in England almost a formality.



The hosts, seen as the weakest side in the round of 16, were simply no match for a City squad that leads the Premier League by 16 points.



City coach Pep Guardiola made only two changes to the lineup that routed Leicester City 5-1 last weekend in domestic play, adding Vincent Kompany – seeing his first Champions League action in nearly two years – and Fabian Delph.



Basel withstood the Man City offensive machine for 13 minutes before conceding a trio of goals in nine minutes.



The onslaught began with Ilkay Gündogan, who got his head to a Kevin de Bruyne corner kick. Before Basel could catch its breath, it was 2-0 for the visitors thanks to a strike in the 17th minute by Bernando Silva.



Sergio Agüero, fresh off his four-goal performance against Leicester, tucked the ball just inside the post to put the hosts down 3-0 in the 22nd minute.



Basel showed a brief flicker of life after the half-time break, but Gündogan produced his second goal of the night in the 53rd minute to shut the door.



With the match settled, Guardiola took the opportunity to rest De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling and give playing time to David Silva and Leroy Sane, both just back from injury.



