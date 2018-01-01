HOME | Chile

Chilean Police Take Down Cocaine Ring



SANTIAGO – Chilean police said on Tuesday that they dismantled a drug ring operating in this capital, seizing 173 kg (381 lbs.) of cocaine and coca paste and arresting four people.



The criminal outfit smuggled the cocaine into Chile across the northern border and brought it to Santiago for distribution in neighborhoods on the city’s south side, according to police.



Besides the drugs, police also seized substances used to bulk up the cocaine for sale, along with guns, ammunition and vehicles.



The two men and two women – one of them a Colombian national – detained in the operation were to be arraigned on Tuesday.



The investigation continues and additional suspects are being sought, police said.



