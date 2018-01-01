

West Brom Fire Top 2 Executives



LONDON – The directors of West Bromwich Albion announced on Tuesday the dismissal of club Chairman John Williams and CEO Martin Goodman as the team remains mired in last place in the Premier League.



Williams was named chairman in 2016, shortly after the club was purchased by Chinese billionaire Guochuan Lai.



The Baggies, who lost 3-0 Monday to Chelsea, are seven points from safety with 11 matches left to play.



“We would like to thank John and Martin for all their efforts since their appointments and wish them well for the future,” West Brom said in a statement.



Mark Jenkins, recently appointed to a seat on the board of WBA Holdings, will come back as club CEO, a position he held previously for 14 years.



“There is much to do, but for now the focus must solely be on the remaining games of this season,” Jenkins said.



West Bromwich, now in its eighth consecutive season in the Premier League, finished 10th in 2016-2017 with 38 points. They currently have 20 points from 27 matches.



The Baggies have won just once in the 13 games they have played since Alan Pardew replaced the fired Tony Pulis as coach on Nov. 20.



