 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Mexico

Sustainable Tourism Drives Expansion of Mexico’s Protected Natural Areas

MEXICO CITY – The application of sustainability strategies to Mexican tourism is driving the creation of new protected natural areas, which since 2012 have undergone a 27-percent expansion, the Tourism Secretariat (Sectur) reported on Tuesday.

Sectur’s undersecretary of Tourism Planning and Policy, Teresa Solis, said her office is working “on a program of sustainable tourism laws in agreement with tourist destinations nationwide,” in order to keep the growth going.

Since 2016, Sectur has worked in coordination with other federal institutions and local governments to create the Biosphere of the Mexican Caribbean, “one of the areas that gets the most tourism in Mexico.”

With this attraction included, there are now 182 protected natural areas on Mexican soil, Solis said in presenting plans for the 2018 Sustainable & Social Tourism Summit Cancun, to be held between March 14-17.

This will be the second edition of an event that is the ideal meeting place for those in the business, government, academic, social and community sectors in a position to implement the sustainability measures that make tourism an activity that benefits everyone involved.

Some 30 experts from more than 10 countries will analyze the current situation in the sector and contribute sustainable tourism solutions.

The undersecretary said that sustainability in tourism is a priority not only for all those sun, sea and sand destinations but also for unspoiled wild areas, without forgetting the big cities.

In the latter case, she gave Mexico City as an example of a place where “the government and academic sector are investing jointly to assure efficient energy use, water management and waste disposal,” and also to avoid food being wasted.

Solis noted they have “many challenges ahead and great haste” to “make the changes so urgently needed in our touristic communities,” but thanks to the available technology and talent, it can be done.
 

