

Inter Confirm Injury to Miranda



ROME – Inter Milan defender Joao Miranda underwent clinical tests on Tuesday after suffering an injury to his left leg, the Italian club said.



The Serie A side confirmed in a statement on its Web site that the Brazilian international had a strain to the abductors of his left thigh.



“He will to continue to follow a personalized training program and the defender will be re-evaluated in the coming days,” the club said.



Miranda, a former Atletico Madrid player, was hurt during Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Bologna.



The Brazilian has played 21 games this season for Inter, who sit third in the Serie A table with 48 points, 15 points behind leaders Napoli.



