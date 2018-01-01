

Tillerson, Al-Abadi Meet during Iraq Donor Conference



CAIRO – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Tuesday in Kuwait at an international conference on rebuilding Iraq after the end of the war against Islamic State.



Noting the high price Iraq paid to defeat IS, Tillerson told reporters that he came to the conference to show Washington’s support for reconstruction and for economic reforms to encourage foreign investment.



He added that the United States is also committed to the fight against corruption in Iraq and to cooperation in trade and service sectors.



Tillerson pointed to $2 billion in existing bilateral business accords and said that the US Export-Import Bank will sign a memorandum of understanding with Iraq to extend Baghdad a $3 billion credit line.



For his part, al-Abadi thanked friendly countries for their support in rebuilding Iraq.



At the same time, he stressed the scale of the damage suffered by Iraq at the hands of IS, including the complete or partial destruction of 150,000 houses.



On Monday, at the start of the donor conference, Iraq requested a total of $88.2 billion for reconstruction.



