

Arsenal’s Lacazette Out for 6 Weeks due to Injury



LONDON – Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette underwent on Tuesday an arthroscopy on his left knee and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.



The 26-year-old Frenchman joined Arsenal from Lyon in the summer transfer window and became the second most expensive signing in the history of the English club.



“The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation,” Arsenal said in a brief statement on its official website.



The absence of the France international player could cause problems for Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger in the attacking position, as the English squad now only has forwards Danny Welbeck and Eddie Nketiah for Thursday’s Europa League game against Ostersunds.



Wenger cannot count on forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal in this winter transfer window because the player already appeared with the German side in the UEFA Champions League this season.



