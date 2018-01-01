 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Israel’s Sela Knocks Off Georgia’s Basilashivili from New York Open

NEW YORK – Israel’s Dudi Sela defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 8 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the New York Open at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.

In other action, American Ryan Harrison, the No. 6 seed, beat countryman Donald Young 6-3, 7-6 (4), while Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic defeated American Jared Donaldson 6-4, 7-6 (4).

This is the first year that the tournament, an ATP World Tour 250 event formerly known as the Memphis Open, is being played in New York.

The New York Open, a hard-court event, offers $668,460 in prize money.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved