Israel’s Sela Knocks Off Georgia’s Basilashivili from New York Open



NEW YORK – Israel’s Dudi Sela defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 8 seed, 6-4, 6-4 at the New York Open at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.



In other action, American Ryan Harrison, the No. 6 seed, beat countryman Donald Young 6-3, 7-6 (4), while Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic defeated American Jared Donaldson 6-4, 7-6 (4).



This is the first year that the tournament, an ATP World Tour 250 event formerly known as the Memphis Open, is being played in New York.



The New York Open, a hard-court event, offers $668,460 in prize money.



