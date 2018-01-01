HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid’s Marcelo Confident of Defending Champions League Title



MADRID – Real Madrid defender Marcelo said on Tuesday that his side can defend the Champions League title, although acknowledged that the Spanish top-flight club had experienced difficulties so far this season.



Defending champion Real Madrid is to host PSG on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



“We don’t have to prove ourselves to anyone, we know just what we are capable of,” Marcelo said, according to Real Madrid’s official website.



He stressed that his teammates “are really geared up” to win the Champions League, whose every match is “a real motivation” for the team.



“I have won plenty of titles with Real Madrid, but I always look to train hard, fight to win even more,” stressed the Brazil international.



Marcelo defended Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who has been criticized after the recent elimination of his side from Spain’s Copa del Rey and Real Madrid’s underwhelming performance in the La Liga table, 17 points behind unbeaten leader Barcelona.



“For me he is an open person, he helps us achieve what we strive for, and pushes us on,” Marcelo said, referring to the French coach.



