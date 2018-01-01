 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UK Police Investigating Package Containing White Powder Found in Parliament

LONDON – Police in the United Kingdom said on Tuesday they were investigating a package containing a white powder that had been delivered to the Palace of Westminster, which houses the country’s upper and lower parliamentary chambers.

The package was delivered to an office within Parliament at 11.36 am on Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Police were informed of a suspicious package delivered to an office within the Palace of Westminster,” the Met said.

“The letter contained a white powder which is currently being assessed by specialists,” the force added in a statement.

Members of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were investigating the incident.
 

