 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Belarus’s Kulbakov to Referee Atletico Madrid-Copenhagen Tie

MADRID – The UEFA selected Aleksei Kulbakov of Belarus on Tuesday to serve as referee for the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 between Atletico Madrid and Copenhagen.

Atletico is to visit Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg, while the second match is to be held on Feb. 22.

In the same round of the UEFA Europa League, Viktor Kassai of Hungary is to officiate the Villarreal-Lyon match, while Benoit Bastien of France will referee the game between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

Scotland’s Robert Madden will be in charge of the Red Bull Salzburg-Real Sociedad match on Thursday.

Spain’s David Fernandez Borbalan and Carlos del Cerro Grande are to referee Ostersund-Arsenal match and AEK Athens-Dynamo Kyiv game respectively in the same round on Thursday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved