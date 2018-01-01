

Belarus’s Kulbakov to Referee Atletico Madrid-Copenhagen Tie



MADRID – The UEFA selected Aleksei Kulbakov of Belarus on Tuesday to serve as referee for the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 between Atletico Madrid and Copenhagen.



Atletico is to visit Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg, while the second match is to be held on Feb. 22.



In the same round of the UEFA Europa League, Viktor Kassai of Hungary is to officiate the Villarreal-Lyon match, while Benoit Bastien of France will referee the game between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow on Thursday.



Scotland’s Robert Madden will be in charge of the Red Bull Salzburg-Real Sociedad match on Thursday.



Spain’s David Fernandez Borbalan and Carlos del Cerro Grande are to referee Ostersund-Arsenal match and AEK Athens-Dynamo Kyiv game respectively in the same round on Thursday.



