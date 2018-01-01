 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Egypt Arrests Former Anti-Corruption Chief for Threatening Government Officials

CAIRO – Egyptian security forces on Tuesday arrested a former anti-corruption chief following his threats to publish serious documents that could allegedly implicate several officials in corruption allegations, his lawyer told EFE.

Judge Hisham Geneina was a member of Sami Anan’s presidential campaign, who was imprisoned on Jan. 23 after being accused by the armed forces of committing irregularities, a week after announcing his presidential candidacy.

In an interview with the HuffPost, Geneina threatened to publish the documents in case any legal actions are taken against Anan.

According to Geneina, the documents contained evidence related to serious incidents and crimes since the 2011 uprising and after the ousting of ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

On Monday, the army said in a statement that it would use all constitutional rights and laws to protect national security and would refer Geneina and Anan to the necessary authorities.

The army claimed that Geneina’s threats, “amount to crimes and aim to raise doubts about the state and its institutions at a time when the armed forces are waging a battle to uproot terrorism in the Sinai region,” as quoted by the state-owned newspaper, Al-Ahram.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved