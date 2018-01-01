

Egypt Arrests Former Anti-Corruption Chief for Threatening Government Officials



CAIRO – Egyptian security forces on Tuesday arrested a former anti-corruption chief following his threats to publish serious documents that could allegedly implicate several officials in corruption allegations, his lawyer told EFE.



Judge Hisham Geneina was a member of Sami Anan’s presidential campaign, who was imprisoned on Jan. 23 after being accused by the armed forces of committing irregularities, a week after announcing his presidential candidacy.



In an interview with the HuffPost, Geneina threatened to publish the documents in case any legal actions are taken against Anan.



According to Geneina, the documents contained evidence related to serious incidents and crimes since the 2011 uprising and after the ousting of ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.



On Monday, the army said in a statement that it would use all constitutional rights and laws to protect national security and would refer Geneina and Anan to the necessary authorities.



The army claimed that Geneina’s threats, “amount to crimes and aim to raise doubts about the state and its institutions at a time when the armed forces are waging a battle to uproot terrorism in the Sinai region,” as quoted by the state-owned newspaper, Al-Ahram.



