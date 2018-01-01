 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Tottenham Coach Takes Five in Turin, Reflects on Family’s Piedmont Heritage

ROME – While his team prepared for their Champions League clash against Juventus in the northern Italian city of Turin, Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino took the occasion to reflect on his family’s Piedmont origins.

The English premier league top-flight coach left his squad’s Turin hotel to take a stroll around the city and indulge in a cup of coffee at the 16th-century Piazza San Carlo.

Pochettino’s great-great-grandfather emigrated to Argentina from the Northern Italian region of Piedmont at the turn of the 19th century and the current Spurs coach, a former international soccer player, was born in Murphy, in Argentina’s Santa Fe province.

Speaking to press on Monday, the 45-year-old expressed his delight at finally being able to travel to the area of Italy his ancestors hailed from.

Spurs are set to take on Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday evening.

It is set to be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, both of which have had strong seasons so far, with Spurs sitting 5th in the English Premier League and Juve holding 2nd place in the Italian Serie A.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved