

Tottenham Coach Takes Five in Turin, Reflects on Family’s Piedmont Heritage



ROME – While his team prepared for their Champions League clash against Juventus in the northern Italian city of Turin, Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino took the occasion to reflect on his family’s Piedmont origins.



The English premier league top-flight coach left his squad’s Turin hotel to take a stroll around the city and indulge in a cup of coffee at the 16th-century Piazza San Carlo.



Pochettino’s great-great-grandfather emigrated to Argentina from the Northern Italian region of Piedmont at the turn of the 19th century and the current Spurs coach, a former international soccer player, was born in Murphy, in Argentina’s Santa Fe province.



Speaking to press on Monday, the 45-year-old expressed his delight at finally being able to travel to the area of Italy his ancestors hailed from.



Spurs are set to take on Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday evening.



It is set to be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs, both of which have had strong seasons so far, with Spurs sitting 5th in the English Premier League and Juve holding 2nd place in the Italian Serie A.



