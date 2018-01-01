

France Rugby Drops Several Players Involved in Edinburgh Night Out



PARIS – Several France rugby players who went on a night out in Edinburgh following their team’s defeat against Scotland have been punitively excluded from the 31-man squad for their next game against Italy in Marseille, the team coach confirmed on Tuesday.



Several of those left off the team had been questioned by Scottish police on Monday in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in Edinburgh city center after the French international side lost 32-26 in their Six Nations tie against Scotland at Murrayfield the previous day.



“Jacques Brunel has decided to exclude players who went out after the defeat to Scotland,” a statement from the French Rugby Federation said, referring to the team’s head coach. “With this inappropriate behavior, they failed to respect their duty as international players,” the statement added.



Among those dropped from the squad were Alexandre Lapandry, Arthur Iturria, Anthony Belleau, Felix Lambey, Johnathan Danty, Remi Lamerat and Louis Picamoles.



Teddy Thomas, France’s Racing 92 winger who put three tries past the Scots in Sunday’s tie, was also omitted.



The draw against Italy on Feb. 23 pits the French against arguably the weakest rival they’ll have to face in the Six Nations, but following back-to-back defeats against Ireland and Scotland, Les Blues will be looking to salvage a win, although hopes of championship glory this year are already dwindling.



