

Prince Harry, Fiancée Markle Make First Joint Visit to Scotland



EDINBURGH – The United Kingdom’s Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle made their first official joint visit to Scotland on Tuesday, Kensington Palace confirmed.



Upon arriving at Edinburgh Castle, they were greeted by a Royal Marine band and a Shetland pony named Cruachan, the palace said.



Once inside, they observed “the firing of the One O’clock Gun, a tradition which dates back to 1861 marking time for ships in the Firth of Forth,” Kensington Palace tweeted.



The couple then visited a café that distributes food and drinks to the homeless and met members of the staff.



Harry and Markle, an actress from the United States, announced their engagement in November 2017.



They are scheduled to get married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.



The prince, who is the second son of Charles, the Prince of Wales, from his marriage to Princess Diana and is fifth in line to the throne, met Markle on a visit to Canada in 2016 where he was promoting the Invictus Games for war veterans in Toronto.



