 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Russia Plane Crash May Have Been Caused by False Speed Data on Pilot’s Screen

MOSCOW – A Russian passenger jet crash that killed all 71 people on board could have been caused by a fault in the aircraft’s speed sensors resulting in erroneous information being relayed to the cockpit, the Interstate Aviation Committee (MAK) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the committee said a preliminary analysis of black box data made them believe that the pilots’ screens were showing the wrong speed as the velocity sensors had frozen because the heating systems on three pressure gauges were disconnected.

The data suggested that divergences in the data on the pilot and co-pilot’s screens began showing two minutes and thirty seconds after the plane took off.

According to the MAK, the pilot’s speedometer showed the craft was traveling at 800 kilometers per hour (500mph) while the co-pilot’s showed 0kph.

Experts must now study cockpit recordings to try and establish the pilots’ actions.

An exhaustive analysis of the pressure gauges’ heating systems on planes of the same model is also to be carried out.

The twin-engined Antonov AN-148 model belonging to the Saratov regional carrier departed Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on Sunday afternoon carrying 65 passengers and six crewmembers en route to the southern city of Orsk before it came down just 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast outside the capital, near the village of Argunovo.

The plane is believed to have been fully intact until the moment of impact, when it exploded and strewed wreckage across the snowy field in which it crashed.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved