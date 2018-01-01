 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Russian Progress MS-08 Cargo Ship Takes Off from Kazakhstan for ISS

MOSCOW – A Russian Progress MS-08 cargo ship took off on Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to resupply the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch of the automated ship, which is carrying equipment, fuel and food for the ISS crew, occurred at 0813 GMT, Russian space officials said.

The Progress MS-08 is scheduled to dock with the orbital platform on Thursday.

The flight plan originally called for the supply ship to arrive at the ISS on the same day as takeoff, after only orbiting the Earth twice.

The plan was modified after the launch was postponed on Sunday due a failure in the rocket’s computer.

This was the second time in four months that the launch of a Progress spacecraft was cancelled on its first attempt – the same thing occurred with the previous ship in the series, Progress MS-07, in October 2017.

The ISS currently has six crew members: Americans Scott Tingle, Mark Vande Hei and Joseph Acaba; Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Alexandr Misurkin; and Japan’s Norishige Kanai.

The ISS, a project costing more than $150 billion and involving 16 countries, is comprised of 14 permanent modules and travels at a speed of more than 27,000 kph (nearly 17,000 mph) at a distance of 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) from Earth.

The station’s orbit is raised periodically with the help of the propulsion rockets of docked ships, as it loses between 100 meters and 150 meters (328 feet and 491 feet) in altitude per day due to the Earth’s gravitation, solar activity and other factors.
 

