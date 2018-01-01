HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Coach Zidane Focuses on PSG, Not Own Future



MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he was not worried about his future with the Spanish team, and instead remained focused on the upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.



Defending champion Real Madrid is to host PSG on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, following their recent elimination from Spain’s Copa del Rey and their underwhelming place in the La Liga table, 17 points behind unbeaten leader Barcelona.



“I’m not thinking about my future, I’m just focused on tomorrow’s game. That is what I’m concentrating on,” the Frenchman said, according to Real Madrid’s official website.



After winning eight titles in two years with Real Madrid, Zidane did not want to dwell on the recent criticism of Real Madrid’s poor performance on the pitch, and downplayed the consequences if his side is eliminated from the Champions League.



“We don’t feel pressured, we are used to playing in such games,” he reiterated, adding “We know it will be a hard-fought affair against a great side who can really make life hard for us.”



