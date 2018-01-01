

Germany Celebrates 1-2 in Women’s Luge Singles at PyeongChang 2018



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger and Dajana Eitberger took the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the Women’s Singles Luge event on Tuesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Geisenberger won with a time of 3:05.232, 0.367 seconds ahead of Eitberger, who rose from seventh after the 3rd heat to place second behind Geisenberger, who had set a track record earlier on Tuesday.



Canada’s Alex Gough followed in third place, while Kimberley McCrae, also of Canada, placed fifth.



Fourth placed Tatjana Huefner rounded out the top 5 in a result that put Germany’s traditionally strong Luge program back on track after Men’s Singles favorite Felix Loch’s terrible 19th place finish on Sunday.



