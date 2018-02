Sweden’s Stina Nilsson Wins Cross Country Sprint Classic



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Swedish skier Stina Nilsson clinched on Tuesday the first Olympic gold of her career by winning the Ladies’ Cross Country Sprint Classic at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla came second and Olympic Athlete from Russia Yulia Belorukova third in the event in South Korea.



Nilsson had 3.03 seconds on the Norwegian, who won the Sprint Free in Sochi four years ago.