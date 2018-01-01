

Arianna Fontana Claims First Gold for Italy in Short Track Speed Skating



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Arianna Fontana claimed Italy’s first gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Tuesday by winning the Ladies’ 500 meters Short Track Speed Skating final in South Korea.



The Italian, who was the runner-up in the same event at Sochi in 2014 and claimed the bronze in Vancouver in 2010, thus clinched her sixth Olympic medal and her first gold.



Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands and Canada’s Kim Boutin finished second and third, respectively.



The gold was Italy’s second medal won at the Games after Dominik Windisch took the bronze in the Men’s 10km Biathlon Sprint event on Sunday.



Fontana was her country’s flag-bearer at the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday.



