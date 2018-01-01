 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Sterling Reaction Muted as United Kingdom Inflation Stays High

LONDON – Sterling edged up only very slightly after the United Kingdom’s January annual inflation figure unexpectedly remained at 3 percent, as worries about the UK getting a transitional deal after breaking up from the European Union persisted, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday.

The consensus in a Wall Street Journal poll was for year-on-year Consumer Price Index of 2.9 percent.

The euro to pound sterling exchange rate traded down 0.1 percent at 0.8868, and GBP to the dollar was up 0.3 percent at 1.3889, versus levels beforehand of around 0.8882 and 1.3879 respectively, Dow Jones added.

Although the high inflation number will add to expectations for another Bank of England rate rise in May, nearly two interest rate increases are already priced in the pound for the next 12 months, according to UniCredit, Dow Jones added.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved