

Nuis Continues Dutch Domination of Speed Skating as Roest Takes Silver



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Kjeld Nuis continued the Netherlands’ traditional domination of speed skating events on Tuesday by taking gold in the Men’s 1,500 meters at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The 2017 1,000 and 1,500 meter world champion put up a time of 1:44.01, 0.85 seconds ahead of his compatriot Patrick Roest, who was making his first appearance at the Olympics.



South Korea’s Kim Min Seok placed third in front of his home crowd, just 0.07 seconds behind Roest.



The Netherlands won 23 medals in speed skating events at Sochi in 2014, including eight out of 12 golds, and have already secured 10 medals this year, including four golds.



