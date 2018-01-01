

Norway’s Klaebo Takes Gold in Men’s Cross Country Sprint Classic



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold in the Men’s Cross Country Sprint Classic on Tuesday.



Klaebo led from to start to finish, posting a time of 3:05.75, 1 minute and 34 seconds ahead of Italy’s Federico Pellegrino.



Alexander Bolshunov with the neutral Olympic Athletes of Russia team followed in third place, but only just, completing the course in 3:07.11 in a photo finish.



Klaebo’s win brings Norway’s medal count to 11, after Maiken Caspersen Falla took silver in the Women’s sprint classic.



