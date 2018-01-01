 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkish President Warns Offensive in Syria Could Affect US Troops

ANKARA – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Tuesday that his country’s military offensive into northern Syria against Kurdish militias could affect United States troops deployed in the area to support the Kurds against the Islamic State terror organization.

Erdogan was referring to the possible expansion of fighting against Kurdish YPG militias could expand to the Manbij region of Syria, which have been armed and trained by the US, but are themselves considered terrorists by Turkey.

“Obviously we will not attack them (US troops) intentionally, but we will eliminate all the terrorists we see, then they will realize that it would be good for them not to stand by the terrorists,” Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish army launched a cross-border invasion of the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, with the Turkish government threatening to extend the operation to Manbij, a Syrian region in the hands of the YPG militias since 2016.

Unlike Afrin, Manbij contains troops on the ground from the US-led international coalition in support of the Kurdish militias against IS fighters.

“If a terrorist organization attacks an allied country, as a member of NATO (the US) must oppose,” said the Turkish president.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is set to visit Ankara on Thursday to discuss with Turkish authorities the different points of tension between the two countries, both of whom are allies in NATO.

Tillerson is scheduled to meet Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved