

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris Take Gold in Curling Mixed Doubles



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold on Tuesday in the first ever Mixed Doubles Curling final at the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.



The pair defeated Switzerland’s Jenny Peret and Martin Rios 10-3 in the hotly anticipated Gold medal match, securing their second Olympic golds in the process after Morris’ win in Vancouver in 2010 and Lawes’ victory in the Women’s event in Sochi.



Their win over the reigning mixed doubles world champions is their country’s first medal at this year’s Games.



