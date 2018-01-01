 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Secretary of State Says IS Not Fully Defeated

CAIRO – US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday the Islamic State terror organization was not yet fully defeated and continued to pose a danger to the region, despite losing 98 percent of its territory in Iraq and Syria, in a speech broadcast on Kuwaiti state television.

Tillerson stressed that the US was working with its international coalition partners to reinforce military successes against IS, noting that it was necessary to secure liberated areas to avoid the terror group’s return.

Tillerson made his remarks at a meeting in Kuwait with foreign ministers from participating countries in the anti-IS coalition, held on the sidelines of a donor conference for the reconstruction of Iraq in the Kuwaiti capital.

Iraq’s government said Monday it would need an estimated $88.2 billion for reconstruction, according to the director general of Iraq’s planning ministry, Qusay Adulfattah, during the conference’s opening in Kuwait City.

The Iraqi government had announced the country’s total liberation from IS in December, but the terror organization still controls some pockets of territory in neighboring Syria.

Regarding Syria, Tillerson pledged that Washington is to offer $200 million to support efforts to stabilize the Arab country.

He said that the US will continue to support the militias with which Washington collaborates in Syria, referring to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, stressing that his country is to ensure that these groups operate professionally.

Tillerson added that the US fully understands the security concerns of Turkey, which began a military offensive last month into Syria against US-backed Kurdish militias in the northern region of Afrin.

The secretary of state is scheduled to travel to Turkey in the coming days, as part of a Middle East tour that began Sunday night in Cairo and will also include stops in Jordan and Lebanon.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved