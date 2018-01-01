 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

UK Lawmakers, Journalists Run, Toss Pancakes for Annual Charity Race

LONDON – Donning chef’s whites and armed with frying pans apt for flipping pancakes, United Kingdom lawmakers and journalists took to a racecourse on Tuesday for an annual fundraising event.

The 21st edition of the Parliamentary Pancake Race sees members of the lower and upper chambers of parliament – the House of Commons and the House of Lords – and members of the media taking part in a fun run that requires pancakes to be continuously tossed in the air along the way.

“Pancakes, crêpes, drop scones, hotcakes – call them what you like, the Rehab Parliamentary Pancake Race sees them demolished in seconds (…) because they’re vigorously tossed in the air” as participants battle it out for the winner’s title, the event organizers said on their website.

The inclusion of pancake tossing is not incidental, as the event is held on Shrove Tuesday, which in the United Kingdom is synonymous with “Pancake Day,” when people enjoy sweet and savory versions of the humble egg-based dish.

Epa images showed the cakes suspended in mid-air as participants sought to catch them in their pans while they made their way around the course.

Shrove Tuesday falls before the first day of Lent, which marks the six-week period before the Christian feast of Easter.

Elsewhere, Shrove Tuesday is known as “Mardi Gras” or “Fat Tuesday.”
 

