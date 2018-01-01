 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

OAR Take Bronze in First Ever Mixed Doubles Curling at Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Olympic Athletes Of Russia won their first medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea after beating Norway 8-4 on Tuesday to take the inaugural Mixed Doubles Curling bronze medal.

Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, competing at PyeongChang as neutrals after Russia and the Russian Olympic Committee were banned from participating over the doping scandal which rocked the Sochi Games in 2014, took an early lead which they never relinquished.

“We are very, very happy with this medal. We came here to win an Olympic medal and today we managed to do this and we’re very happy,” said Bryzgalova.

The OAR took control from the tie’s first end, and Norway’s Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten – partners both in curling and in life, as they are engaged to be married – were unable to stop their opponents, despite coming close to leveling affairs in the seventh end, only to send two rocks astray and lose any hope of mounting an unlikely comeback.

“I never got it (first rock) in the place I wanted, so we always ended up chasing the Russians from almost every end,” Skaslien said. “Mixed doubles is about millimetres, it’s very little margins. It was tough out there today.”

The Mixed Doubles Curling gold medal match will be played later on Tuesday.
 

