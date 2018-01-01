 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UK’s London City Airport Reopens after Removal of World War II Bomb

LONDON – An airport in center of the United Kingdom’s capital London resumed operations on Tuesday after it was closed due to the discovery of a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) undetonated World War II-era bomb in the River Thames.

The device was found Sunday morning during work that had been planned at London City Airport, which is an important transport hub for business travelers.

“The World War II ordnance discovered in King George V Dock has been safely removed by the Royal Navy and Met Police,” said CEO of London City Airport, Robert Sinclair. “As a result, the exclusion zone has now been lifted and the airport will be open as normal on Tuesday.”

Passengers were being urged not to arrive at the airport more than two hours in advance of their flights.

Regular operations had to be canceled as a result and some 16,000 passengers were affected by the discovery.

Experts were transferring the 1.5-meter (5-foot) German-made bomb to a safe location, where it would be deactivated and destroyed in a controlled explosion.

“I would like to thank the Navy, Police and the London Borough of Newham for their professionalism and expertise in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion,” said Sinclair.
 

