 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Dutch Queen Maxima Discusses Financial Inclusion with Indonesian President

JAKARTA – The Queen of the Netherlands met on Tuesday with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo in Jakarta to discuss financing of small and medium enterprises in the country, where she has also visited farmers and motorcycle-taxi drivers.

After the meeting with Widodo, Queen Maxima told reporters that Indonesia was on the right track for meeting the target of 75 percent of Indonesians gaining access to a formal bank account in 2019, the Dutch embassy in Jakarta said on Twitter.

Maxima is visiting the country in her role as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, a post she has held since 2009, the Royal House of Orange said in a statement.

The Queen visited the premises of Indonesian tech and transport giant Go Jek, where she met motorcycle-taxi drivers and posed for selfies with them.

On Monday, the monarch visited Lampung province in south Sumatra, where she met with small land-holders and farmers to discuss financial services and products to increase crop yields.

In her three-day visit which ends on Tuesday, Queen Maxima has attended meetings with the Indonesian finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati and other public and private officials in the finance sector.

This was the Queen’s third visit to Indonesia – after visits in 2012 and 2016 – since she took charge of the UN post.
 

