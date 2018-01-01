

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher Takes Gold in Men’s Alpine Combined



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Austrian Marcel Hirscher, a serial World Cup winner, won the first Olympic gold medal of his career on Tuesday after winning the Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The 28-year-old Hirscher, who has won six overall World Cup titles, came into PyeongChang with just one silver medal from his two previous Olympic Games.



The Austrian finished the first run in 1:20.56, and his second in 45.96 for a total of 2:06.52, 0.23 seconds ahead of runner up Alexis Pinturault of France.



Pinturault’s compatriot Victor Muffat-Jeandet followed 0.77 seconds late, 1.02 seconds behind the winner.



Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety placed just outside the top three, an agonizing 0.1 seconds behind Muffat-Jeandet.



