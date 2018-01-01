

Largest Military Drills in Southeast Asia Begin in Thailand



BANGKOK – The Thai army along with troops from more than two dozen countries took part in Cobra Gold, the largest military exercises in Southeast Asia, which began on Tuesday.



This year, 29 countries are involved as participants or observers in the 11-day drills, which will include exercises, courses and programs aimed at strengthening cooperation and regional effectiveness.



The United States, with 6,125 personnel, has the largest number of participants, followed by host Thailand with 4,007 troops in the exercises that will continue until Feb. 23.



Participants also include China, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea, among others.



Six warships, 34 armored vehicles and 86 planes will take part in the exercises, according to the Thai army.



In the current edition, the drills will focus on coordinated humanitarian assistance in the face of severe natural calamities.



These drills were first held 37 years ago during the time of the Cold War.



