Latin American Herald Tribune
  Business & Economy

Alibaba Signs Deal with Disney to Stream Its Movies, Shows

BEIJING – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has reached an agreement with American media conglomerate Disney to use its animated series and movies on the Youku video streaming service, China Daily reported on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Youku subscribers will have access to over 1,000 episodes of Disney animated shows as well as to some of its biggest hits including “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

“The addition of Disney content greatly enriches the library of quality international content on Alibaba’s media and entertainment ecosystem, giving us a leading edge in foreign content distribution in China,” said Yang Weidong, president of Youku.

Youku, which reaches 580 million devices and gets about 1.2 billion views daily, was acquired by Alibaba in 2015.

With the agreement with Youku, Disney is trying to penetrate the market in China, where it has opened a theme park, called the Shanghai Disney Resort, adapted to the local culture.

In November, American streaming platform Netflix inked an exclusive deal with the Alibaba subsidiary to distribute its hit online drama series Day and Night to over 109 million subscribers worldwide.
 

