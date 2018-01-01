 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

LaVine Makes the Difference as Bulls Beat Magic 105-101

CHICAGO – Shooting Guard Zach LaVine won the game for the Chicago Bulls after he stole the ball in the closing seconds and finished with a dunk on Monday to beat the Orlando Magic 105-101 in a bottom of the table clash in the Eastern Conference.

Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen was the leading scorer with 21 points for the Bulls, who squandered an 18-point lead in the 4th quarter but in the end managed to snatch their second win in three games.

LaVine had 18 points and seven rebounds, while power forward Bobby Portis scored 19 points and caught seven rebounds.

Playmaker Jerian Grant contributed 14 points and seven assists.

Mario Hezonja led the Magic attack with 24 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Forward Evan Fournier had 22 points but could not save the Magic (18-38) from their second straight loss, with the team now languishing in the second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference standings.
 

