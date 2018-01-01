

Top China Politician Faces Corruption, Bribery Charges



BEIJING – Chinese authorities have charged former Communist Party Secretary of the central city of Chongqing and ex-minister of Agriculture, Sun Zhengcai, with abuse of power and accepting bribes, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.



Sun, who was a member of the Party’s Politburo – a powerful 25-member decision making group –, was accused of “taking advantage of his posts to seek profits for others and illegally accepted huge amounts of money and property,” said the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.



Since last year, Sun has been under investigation for serious violations of discipline, a euphemism for alleged corrupt practices within the party.



The politician, who served as Agriculture Minister from 2006-2009, was removed from his post in Chongqing in July 2017 and was replaced by Chen Miner, propaganda chief of President Xi Jinping.



Since 2012, Sun was Communist Party chief in Chongqing, one of the largest cities in China and area of great economic development when one of his predecessors, Bo Xilai, was implicated in a corruption and murder scandal for which he is currently serving a life sentence.



