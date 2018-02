HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chloe Kim Wins Gold in Ladies’ Halfpipe at PyeongChang Olympics



PHOENIX PARK, South Korea – Chloe Kim of the United States won on Tuesday the gold in the ladies’ halfpipe at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games.



Kim scored a winning total of 98.25 points from her three rounds.



The silver medal went to Chinese Liu Jiayu with 89.75 points, while American Arielle Gold took the bronze with 85.75 points.



