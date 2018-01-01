 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Trump, Kim Jong-un Meet Face to Face in Brazilian Carnival Parade

OLINDA, Brazil – The huge likenesses of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un faced each other on Monday during the Carnival festivities in the Brazilian city of Olinda, where some 80 giant figures paraded up and down the steep avenues.

The giant balloon of Donald Trump again paraded on the slopes of this approximately 500-year-old city, and for the first time coincided with a gigantic Kim Jong-un weighing some 22 kilos (48 lbs.) and standing almost 4 meters (13 feet) tall.

The rain falling on Olinda in the northeastern state of Pernambuco delayed the traditional parade but didn’t discourage the crowd, which never stopped moving to the samba schools’ music and dance.

Artist Leandro Castro was the creator of the Kim-Jong-un-meets-Donald-Trump face-off, and one of those in charge of symbolically “making peace” between the United States and North Korea at the Carnival of Olinda, a historic city declared a UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Mankind.

Also appearing in the traditional festivities, repeated every Monday of Carnival, were giant representations of famous singers and musicians, politicians and those related to the Lava Jato anti-corruption operation, like Judge Sergio Moro.

The gigantic balloon of the late Michael Jackson was paraded once more in Olinda, along with the Beatles and a pregnant Ivette Sangalo, one of Brazil’s favorite singers.

For the first time in decades, Ivette Sangalo was not physically present at the Carnival, because this year she changed the floats of her hometown of Salvador in Bahia state for the hospital where she gave birth to twins.

Also dancing through the streets of the historic city to the sound of trumpets were a gigantic Frida Kahlo and an equally huge likeness of Brazilian soccer star Neymar.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved