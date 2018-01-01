

Trump, Kim Jong-un Meet Face to Face in Brazilian Carnival Parade



OLINDA, Brazil – The huge likenesses of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un faced each other on Monday during the Carnival festivities in the Brazilian city of Olinda, where some 80 giant figures paraded up and down the steep avenues.



The giant balloon of Donald Trump again paraded on the slopes of this approximately 500-year-old city, and for the first time coincided with a gigantic Kim Jong-un weighing some 22 kilos (48 lbs.) and standing almost 4 meters (13 feet) tall.



The rain falling on Olinda in the northeastern state of Pernambuco delayed the traditional parade but didn’t discourage the crowd, which never stopped moving to the samba schools’ music and dance.



Artist Leandro Castro was the creator of the Kim-Jong-un-meets-Donald-Trump face-off, and one of those in charge of symbolically “making peace” between the United States and North Korea at the Carnival of Olinda, a historic city declared a UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Mankind.



Also appearing in the traditional festivities, repeated every Monday of Carnival, were giant representations of famous singers and musicians, politicians and those related to the Lava Jato anti-corruption operation, like Judge Sergio Moro.



The gigantic balloon of the late Michael Jackson was paraded once more in Olinda, along with the Beatles and a pregnant Ivette Sangalo, one of Brazil’s favorite singers.



For the first time in decades, Ivette Sangalo was not physically present at the Carnival, because this year she changed the floats of her hometown of Salvador in Bahia state for the hospital where she gave birth to twins.



Also dancing through the streets of the historic city to the sound of trumpets were a gigantic Frida Kahlo and an equally huge likeness of Brazilian soccer star Neymar.



