 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Betis Spoils Seedorf’s Debut as Depor Coach

A CORUÑA, Spain – Clarence Seedorf’s tenure as coach of Deportivo got off to an inauspicious start on Monday as visiting Real Betis prevailed 1-0 to leave the hosts mired in La Liga’s drop zone.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star was brought in last week with a mission to save 19th-place Depor from relegation and the nearly 21,000 people in the stands at Abanca-Riazor stadium in A Coruña were hoping to see an improvement.

Florin Andone, for one, seemed to have gotten Seedorf’s message about the need for greater intensity. The forward committed a foul within the first 10 seconds and racked up four more by the time the match clock reached eight minutes.

Deportivo played with more confidence, but a better attitude was not enough to compensate for a continuing weakness on defense or protect the side from the bad luck that saw a pair of promising shots bounce off the woodwork.

While Betis enjoyed 66 percent of possession in the first half, they lacked quality in front of goal.

The visitors renewed the offensive after the break and would have taken the lead in the 51st minute if Depor defender Ruben Martinez hadn’t made great play to thwart Joaquin.

Three minutes later, however, Lorenzo Moron – making only his second start – put Betis ahead 1-0.

The hosts battled back and were poised to equalize in the 70th minute when the post intervened again, this time at the expense of Andone.

Deportivo, with 18 points from 23 matches, remain two points from safety. Betis climb to eighth place with 33 points, just three behind sixth-place Sevilla.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved