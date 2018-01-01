

Retired MLB All-Star Charged with Drug Smuggling



SAN DIEGO – Esteban Loaiza, who spent 13 years in Major League Baseball, was arrested in possession of 20 kg (44 lbs.) of a substance thought to be cocaine, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said on Monday.



The Mexican-born former MLB All-Star pitcher was detained Friday and a judge set his bail at $200,000.



He is charged with the possession, transport and sale of a controlled substance.



Loaiza, 46, was married for a time to Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera, who was killed in a 2012 plane crash.



Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Loaiza for a minor traffic infraction when they spotted him behind the wheel of a vehicle that authorities suspected was being used to smuggle drugs.



The stop came shortly after Loaiza left the home he was renting in Imperial Beach, near the US-Mexico border.



A search of the vehicle turned up a hidden compartment and deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence, where the drugs were found.



Authorities estimated the value of the seized drugs at $500,000.



Loaiza’s MLB career included two stints with the Chicago White Sox, where he posted a record of 21-9 in 2003. He also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.



