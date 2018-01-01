

Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Hospitalized for Exposure to Unknown Substance



NEW YORK – The wife of US President Donald Trump’s oldest son was taken to a New York hospital on Monday after opening an envelope containing a “suspicious” substance, media outlets reported.



Vanessa Trump noticed a white powder inside the envelope when she opened a letter addressed to her husband, Donald Trump Jr.



The New York Police Department and the US Secret Service came to the couple’s residence around 10 am, press accounts said.



Vanessa Trump, her mother and a third person were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.



The Secret Service said that it was “investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today,” while the NYPD said that tests were continuing on the suspicious substance.



