  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wanderers Hopes to Keep Copa Libertadores Dream Alive against Santa Fe

SANTIAGO – Chile’s Santiago Wanderers hopes to keep its dream of winning the Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club soccer competition, alive when it takes on Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe this week.

The Wanderers will square off against the heavily favored Independiente on Tuesday in a third-round elimination match.

The Valparaiso-based team, which plays in Chile’s Second Division, eliminated Peru’s Melgar in the second round of play, but the squad faces a bigger challenge against Independiente.

The Wanderers’ main goal is to move up into the First Division, but coach Nicolas Cordova’s players say they want to go as far as they can in the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

Over the weekend, the Wanderers played Barnechea to a 1-1 tie and the two clubs remain locked in contention for their division’s top spot.

Independiente’s players and coaching staff are in Chile after experiencing some logistics problems that prevented the entire team from traveling on Saturday.

Some members of the team flew to Chile on Saturday and the rest followed on Sunday.

Independiente is taking on the Wanderers at a critical point in the Colombian tournament, where it sits in last place in the standings with a record of 0-2 and no points.

On Saturday, Atletico Nacional beat Independiente 1-0, taking the top spot in the Colombian league.

Coach Gregorio Perez played reserves against Atletico, saving his starters for the Copa Libertadores match against the Wanderers at Elias Figueroa Stadium in Valparaiso.

In the second round of the Copa Libertadores, Independiente eliminated Venezuela’s Deportivo Tachira 3-2 at home. The teams had tied 0-0 in their first meeting.
 

