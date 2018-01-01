 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Putin, FIFA President Discuss World Cup Preparations

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin received the head of soccer world-governing body FIFA on Monday to discuss Russia’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup, the Kremlin said.

The meeting with Gianni Infantino was initially planned for the resort city of Sochi, but Putin decided to remain in Moscow following a plane crash that killed 71 people.

Infantino began the meeting by offering his condolences over Russia’s worst air tragedy since the end of 2016, the Kremlin said.

Putin and the FIFA boss have a “very good and constructive personal relationship,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said before the meeting.

“Russia continues preparations for the World Cup, much of the work has already been done,” Peskov said.

Infantino voiced confidence in Russian organizers during the Dec. 1 World Cup draw in Moscow.

“From what I’ve seen I am convinced that Russia 2018 will be the best World Cup ever. Everything is ready, and what is not ready will be ready very soon,” he said then.

Late last month, FIFA began the final round of inspections of the World Cup venues, which are set to be ready to host competitive matches by April 1, according to the organizing committee.

Among the first venues to be inspected was Moscow’s 81,000-seat Luzhniki stadium, which will host the June 14 inaugural match and the July 15 final.
 

