Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dare-Devil Cyclists Take Chilean City by Storm

VALPARAISO, Chile – The picturesque city of Valparaiso, on Chile’s Pacific coast, played host again to mountain bikers from 18 different countries taking part in one of the major events on the urban downhill circuit.

Thousands of people lined the course for the 16th annual Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo, which runs just under 2 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the city’s highest point, Cerro Alegre, to its main square, Anibal Pinto.

Competitors crossed rooftops and careened down steps and across cobblestone streets against the backdrop of historic Valparaiso, a UN-proclaimed World Heritage Site.

Czech rider Tomas Slavik won for the second consecutive year, with a time of 2:42, shaving 6 seconds off his performance in the 2017 edition.

Matt Walker of New Zealand, riding in his first Red Bull Valparaiso, took second place, followed Chile’s own Matias Nuñez in third.

Youngsters ran alongside the 35 competitors clamoring to take photos with the riders and, in some cases, to borrow their bikes for a spin.
 

