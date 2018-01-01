

Star Wars Theme Parks Open in 2019, Followed by Star Wars Hotel



MIAMI – Fans of “Star Wars” will soon be able to enjoy total immersion in the world of the movie saga thanks to two theme parks and a hotel that Disney plans to open in 2019, the company said.



The announcement of this and other news was made over the weekend from Japan by the chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Bob Chapek, who was attending the D23 Expo Japan 2018, a press release said.



In 2019, fans will be able to visit the new Disney project dedicated to “Star Wars,” both at Disneyland Park in California and Hollywood Studios in Florida.



At the second attraction, the idea is to live an adventure of the saga 24 hours a day, staying in a hotel connected with the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park, whose opening date is as yet unknown.



The name of the park refers to a remote planet on the very edge of its galaxy called Batuu, which in the past had been an important crossroads of intergalactic travel



There today’s visitors will find themselves in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance aboard a Starfighter, and can also fly a life-sized replica of the Millennium Falcon on a secret mission.



A life-sized fleet of X-Wing Starfighters and characters from Chewie, BB8 and members of the First Order will interact with visitors to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park, who will also be able to walk through a street market directed by Toydarian, a creature in the 1999 film “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” the fourth of the nine produced up to now.



Whoever wishes to continue following this intergalactic adventure outside the park will be able to stay at a luxury hotel complex dedicated to the world created by George Lucas in 1977 and connected to the park by a Starship.



Guests at the hotel will become Star Wars citizens and will be able to dress as such. As might be expected, all the hotel rooms will have views of the Star Wars world, the statement said.



