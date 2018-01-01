 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 13,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars Theme Parks Open in 2019, Followed by Star Wars Hotel

MIAMI – Fans of “Star Wars” will soon be able to enjoy total immersion in the world of the movie saga thanks to two theme parks and a hotel that Disney plans to open in 2019, the company said.

The announcement of this and other news was made over the weekend from Japan by the chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Bob Chapek, who was attending the D23 Expo Japan 2018, a press release said.

In 2019, fans will be able to visit the new Disney project dedicated to “Star Wars,” both at Disneyland Park in California and Hollywood Studios in Florida.

At the second attraction, the idea is to live an adventure of the saga 24 hours a day, staying in a hotel connected with the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park, whose opening date is as yet unknown.

The name of the park refers to a remote planet on the very edge of its galaxy called Batuu, which in the past had been an important crossroads of intergalactic travel

There today’s visitors will find themselves in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance aboard a Starfighter, and can also fly a life-sized replica of the Millennium Falcon on a secret mission.

A life-sized fleet of X-Wing Starfighters and characters from Chewie, BB8 and members of the First Order will interact with visitors to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park, who will also be able to walk through a street market directed by Toydarian, a creature in the 1999 film “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” the fourth of the nine produced up to now.

Whoever wishes to continue following this intergalactic adventure outside the park will be able to stay at a luxury hotel complex dedicated to the world created by George Lucas in 1977 and connected to the park by a Starship.

Guests at the hotel will become Star Wars citizens and will be able to dress as such. As might be expected, all the hotel rooms will have views of the Star Wars world, the statement said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved